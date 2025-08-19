Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Drops By 41.7%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, adeclineof41.7% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brera Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BREA opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. Brera has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About Brera
