Short Interest in CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Drops By 47.6%

CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 47,400 shares, adecreaseof47.6% from the July 15th total of 90,500 shares. Currently,0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently,0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CalciMedica Stock Performance
Shares of CALC opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). As a group, research analysts predict that CalciMedica will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
CalciMedica Company Profile
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
