Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Expands By 50.6%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,300 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.28. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 117.36% and a negative net margin of 33.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carver Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Carver Bancorp worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

