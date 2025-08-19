Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Decreases By 49.4%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,400 shares, adropof49.4% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CCSC Technology International Stock Up 2.4%

CCTG stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. CCSC Technology International has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CCSC Technology International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of CCSC Technology International as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.