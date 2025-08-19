Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Grows By 65.8%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,600 shares, anincreaseof65.8% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently,8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently,8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

