Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Grows By 91.9%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 257,500 shares, agrowthof91.9% from the July 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently,1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $286.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Colony Bankcorp from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBAN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Joiner III acquired 6,150 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $92,311.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,150 shares in the company, valued at $92,311.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock worth $133,733. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.