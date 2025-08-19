Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Increases By 82.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,600 shares, anincreaseof82.9% from the July 15th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

