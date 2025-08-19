Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Rises By 71.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,600 shares, agrowthof71.7% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently,2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently,2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJV stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1423 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 448.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

