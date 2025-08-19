Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Rises By 71.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,600 shares, agrowthof71.7% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently,2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently,2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSJV stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1423 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
