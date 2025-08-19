Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

