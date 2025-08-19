Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares $TZA

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 301.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 298,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 54,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 2,941.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 117.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

