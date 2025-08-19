Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

