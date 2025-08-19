SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,263 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $37,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $975,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 600,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,312,912.14. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. The trade was a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

