SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $30.63 on Thursday. SLM has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). SLM had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In other SLM news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SLM by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SLM by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

