SLM Corporation $SLM Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SLM were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $144,101,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $140,442,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $76,362,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $69,509,000. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $37,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. This represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLM
SLM Price Performance
Shares of SLM opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. SLM Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SLM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.
SLM Profile
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SLM
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.