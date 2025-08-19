SLM Corporation $SLM Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SLM were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $144,101,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $140,442,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $76,362,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $69,509,000. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $37,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. This represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. SLM Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

