Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.26 ($14.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,361 ($18.38). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,345.50 ($18.18), with a volume of 1,841,468 shares trading hands.

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($14.86) to GBX 1,300 ($17.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,357 ($18.33) to GBX 1,438 ($19.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($17.56) to GBX 1,400 ($18.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,094.26. The company has a market capitalization of £14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

