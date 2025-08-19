South Bow Corporation $SOBO Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,907,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in South Bow were worth $227,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOBO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,786,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,762,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,447,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of South Bow by 196.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,039,000 after buying an additional 1,454,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $49,770,000.

South Bow stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. South Bow Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on SOBO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

