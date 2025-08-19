Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. $SMBC Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7,404.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,768.10. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

