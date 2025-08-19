SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

