Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, insider Scott Michael Harvey sold 121,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $1,007,194.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 703,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,722.24. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 378,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $3,319,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 321,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,623.04. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,512,691 shares of company stock worth $85,942,764. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

