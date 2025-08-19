St. Joe Company (The) $JOE Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Trading Down 1.2%

JOE stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 44,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,231,680.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,590,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,446,017.28. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,882,167. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Articles

