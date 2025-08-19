Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

