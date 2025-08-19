Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.36 and traded as low as C$80.14. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$80.64, with a volume of 1,855,195 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$93.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.36. The stock has a market cap of C$46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.10 per share, with a total value of C$343,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 37,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$3,299,191.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,909 shares of company stock worth $14,216,427. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

