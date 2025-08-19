Swiss National Bank Acquires 217,200 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.08.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

In other Archer Aviation news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,016,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

