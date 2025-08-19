Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 145.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 193.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.26. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

