Swiss National Bank Acquires New Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in StandardAero by 1,912.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,159,000 after purchasing an additional 127,676,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StandardAero by 53.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,404 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $161,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $155,829,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $145,849,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SARO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $150,828,732.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,292,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,481,482.60. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

