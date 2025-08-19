Swiss National Bank Buys 51,400 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Waystar worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Waystar by 84.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Waystar Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ WAY opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $324,483.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,483,595.72. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 197,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $7,623,044.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,441,967.43. This represents a 20.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,202,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.