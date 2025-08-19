Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 262.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,418.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

