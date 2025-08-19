Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Laureate Education $LAUR

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Laureate Education worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1,875.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Price Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.