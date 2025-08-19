Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $5,134,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

