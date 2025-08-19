Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Leonardo DRS worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 306,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278,541 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 252,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 215,765 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after purchasing an additional 166,936 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In related news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. This represents a 21.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

