Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NMI were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 786.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

