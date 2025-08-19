Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $319.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

