Swiss National Bank Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 287,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 133,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,416.50. This trade represents a 0.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,954.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,197.44. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,071 shares of company stock valued at $253,714 and have sold 71,716 shares valued at $7,860,297. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Benchmark lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.