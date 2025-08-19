Swiss National Bank Has $5.35 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. $DNB

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 632,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,266,663.96. The trade was a 44.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.