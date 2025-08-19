Swiss National Bank Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,783,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $18,802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,940,000 after buying an additional 332,928 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 630,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after buying an additional 240,411 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 177,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

