Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 107.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,425.68. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.80. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 85.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. UBS Group raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

