Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,994,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 95,382.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 623,803 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 17,994.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 194,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,950,000 after purchasing an additional 193,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 159,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NYSE:GFF opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

