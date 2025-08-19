Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,400 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRNX. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

