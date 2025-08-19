Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,500 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 358.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

