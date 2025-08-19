Swiss National Bank Purchases 51,500 Shares of TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of TransAlta worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 145,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TAC opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. TransAlta Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

