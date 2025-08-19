Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE SXT opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.