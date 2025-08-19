Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Simmons First National worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.95. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 213,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,168.50. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 104,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,220. This represents a 14.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,332 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.