Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JFrog were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JFrog by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in JFrog by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,239,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,846,354.13. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12. Following the sale, the executive owned 686,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,623,297.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,150. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FROG opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.