Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Otter Tail by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

