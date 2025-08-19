Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Alarm.com worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 235.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 87.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 95.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $124,878.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,658,911.30. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $403,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,634.56. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,121. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

