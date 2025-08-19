Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 73.49%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.