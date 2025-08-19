Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 576,438 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,766,000 after purchasing an additional 389,967 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 221,617 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 103,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.50. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.