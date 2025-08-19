Swiss National Bank Sells 2,200 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 28,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $42,272.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,360.02. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

