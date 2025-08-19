Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cinemark worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 20.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CNK stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cinemark

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,840.56. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,363 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.