Swiss National Bank Sells 3,700 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

